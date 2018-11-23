Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This Black Friday, a survey shows nearly two out of three people in the U.S. consider shopping the most stressful part of the holiday season.

According to a new survey by CompareCards.com, 61 percent of millennials and 55 percent of baby boomers said shopping was the biggest holiday stressor.

Men and parents with young children are the ones who are more likely to feel that way.

While millions will shop online, most Americans say they make more impulse purchases in-store.

The survey found most Americans begin to second guess an impulse buy at $50.

While the holiday shopping season drives most people crazy, most Americans say it can also help boost their spirits when they’re feeling blue.