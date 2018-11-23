Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Now that another Black Friday has come and gone, independent retailers are now hoping to cash in on another busy shopping day — Small Business Saturday.

While thousands of shoppers braved the cold to wait in line for bargains Friday morning, others will be back at it again Saturday.

“Just the charm and the enjoyment you get when you go in and meet a lot of the store owners right on the premises, so it’s really nice to go in and know that you’re helping them and that they appreciate it,” shopper Julia Serra said.

Small businesses are grateful for the revenue and shoppers Eyewitness News spoke with plan to continue their support.

“Because that’s what America was built on,” one shopper said.

Small Business Saturday is typically the busiest day of the year for independent retailers.