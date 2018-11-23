Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent poll has found that most Americans would prefer to see a new movie from the “Back to the Future” franchise over other popular films. The extensive poll from the Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult surveyed over 2,200 adults between Nov. 8 and 11.

An overwhelming 71 percent said they would most want to see a new movie from “Back to the Future”.

Over 100 questions were posed to the survey takers and observed their interests in the resurrection of popular films such as “Toy Story” (69 percent), “Indiana Jones” (68 percent), “Jurassic Park” (67 percent), “Star Wars” (40 percent), “Shrek” (38 percent), “Lord of the Rings” (33 percent), “James Bond” (32 percent), and more.

For most survey takers, familiarity with the movie franchise mattered most. Of those polled, 71 percent answered that they’re more likely to watch a new installment in a series if they had liked earlier releases while 63 percent answered that they’d be more likely to watch a new installment if original cast members were featured.

Another factor that influenced those surveyed was how they learned about a potential new installment. Sixty-eight percent said that word of mouth from friends and family had an impact on whether or not they would see the film.

Nostalgia and if the film had a more modern plotline also influenced whether or not viewers wanted to see a new installment.