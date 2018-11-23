Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With his sleigh back at the north pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus spread holiday cheer to dozens of surprised septa riders. Santa had a special guest with him.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest Offering Free Ice Skating On Opening Day

Buddy the Elf joined Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard the SEPTA train.

The trio posed for photographs and delighted people on the crowded train.

The annual trek kicked off just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

Black Friday Shoppers Flock To Stores Across Region

Santa and his entourage later arrived at Dilworth Park for a parade and festivities near city hall.