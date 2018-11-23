  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With his sleigh back at the north pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus spread holiday cheer to dozens of surprised septa riders. Santa had a special guest with him.

Buddy the Elf joined Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard the SEPTA train.

The trio posed for photographs and delighted people on the crowded train.

buddy the elf Santa Spreads Holiday Cheer To SEPTA Riders On Black Friday

Credit: CBS3

The annual trek kicked off just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

Santa and his entourage later arrived at Dilworth Park for a parade and festivities near city hall.

