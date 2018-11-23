Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) – New Jersey’s restaurants and clubs will be allowed to advertise that they let patrons bring their own wine and beer without fear of running afoul of state law.

The ruling from a federal judge came after Stiletto, a strip club near the Atlantic City boardwalk, filed a lawsuit over the law.

The law states that restaurants that don’t have liquor licenses can’t advertise inside or outside their establishments that they are B.Y.O.B., even if they allow patrons to bring their own wine and beer.

Violating the statute constitutes a disorderly persons offense.

The club contended the law restricted its freedom of speech.

The state argued the law aims to promote the health and safety of New Jersey residents through temperance.

But the judge ruled that didn’t override the club’s constitutional rights.

