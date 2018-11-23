Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s iconic winter wonderland opens Friday with free skating.

The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest at Penn’s Landing is celebrating 25 years.

Besides free skating, there will be tons of other activities.

This seasonal winter park includes a fairytale winter landscape, world-class ice skating rink, beautiful lighting, outdoor seating area with fire pits, cozy warming cabins, Franklin Fountain Confectionary Cabin, Kids Lodge and arcade, and a chalet-inspired Lodge with food and beverages from Garces and Chickie’s and Pete’s.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is open seven days a week from Nov. 23, 2018 through March 3, 2019.