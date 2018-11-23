Filed Under:Blue Cross RiverRink, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s iconic winter wonderland opens Friday with free skating.

The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest at Penn’s Landing is celebrating 25 years.

Besides free skating, there will be tons of other activities.

This seasonal winter park includes a fairytale winter landscape, world-class ice skating rink, beautiful lighting, outdoor seating area with fire pits, cozy warming cabins, Franklin Fountain Confectionary Cabin, Kids Lodge and arcade, and a chalet-inspired Lodge with food and beverages from Garces and Chickie’s and Pete’s.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is open seven days a week from Nov. 23, 2018 through March 3, 2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s