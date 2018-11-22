Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled the latest proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

A joint Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee is expected to discuss the measures on Monday.

It’s the latest draft in a long-running effort to legalize recreational cannabis in New Jersey, where despite support from Democratic leaders, including Gov. Phil Murphy, the effort has stalled.

The measure allows for legalizing an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and older – similar to previous drafts.

The new will include a 12 percent tax rate on cannabis. The 12 percent rate includes the 6.625 percent sales tax, according to the draft released Wednesday. The proposal also permits local governments to apply up to a 2 percent tax on cannabis.

The measure also sets up a five-person cannabis commission charged with regulating the substance.

The members would be full time and receive a $125,000 per year salary, while the chairman would get up to $141,000 annually.

The members would serve for five-year terms and would be appointed by the governor, with approval from the state Senate. Two members would be appointed on the recommendation of the Senate president and Assembly speaker.

The legislation calls for expediting expungements for people with marijuana-related criminal backgrounds.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 10 states and in DC.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)