Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local non-profit group Headstrong made sure patients spending Thanksgiving in the hospital enjoyed all of the traditions of turkey day. The foundation served a holiday feast to cancer patients and their families at the University of Pennsylvania.

Headstrong was started by Nick Colleluori, a UPenn patient who lost his own battle with cancer 12 years ago.

His mother Cheryl is the organization’s president.