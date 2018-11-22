Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Two more children have tested positive for the adenovirus at the Voorhees Pediatric Facility, confirms the County Department of Health and Human Services.

The two new cases bring the facility’s total to twelve residents who have tested positive for adenovirus.

No deaths have occurred and none of the patients are in critical condition.

The Voorhees Pediatric Facility says it is maintaining enhanced infection control measures, but additional cases may be expected within the facility due to the adenovirus’ long incubation and shedding period.

Adenovirus is a respiratory virus which can cause mild or serious illness, though serious illness is less common. Symptoms may include common cold, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, pink eye, fever, bladder inflammation or infection, inflammation of the stomach and intestines and neurological disease.

The facility has stopped all new admissions, until further notice.