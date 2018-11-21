Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – White Castle is making the holidays a bit more delicious with the re-release of their famous turkey stuffing recipe.

White Castle’s Turkey Stuffing originated in 1991 when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother’s family stuffing recipe with some sliders.

And now, you too can a make the slider stuffing at home this Thanksgiving.

RECIPE:

Prep Time 5-10 minutes

Cook Time 35 minutes

10-12 White Castle Sliders (from the restaurant with the pickles removed or picked up from your local retailer)

1 ½ cups diced celery

1 ¼ teaspoons ground thyme

1 ½ teaspoons ground sage

¾ teaspoons coarse ground black pepper

¼ cup chicken broth or 1 cup for casserole version

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, tear the Sliders into pieces and add diced celery and seasonings.

Add 1 cup chicken broth, toss well.

Add ingredients to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Or to stuff the ingredients into the cavity of the turkey, prepare ingredients as noted above, but reduce chicken broth to 1/4 cup, then cook as you normally would.

Makes about 9 cups (enough for a 10-to-12-pound turkey).

Note: Allow 1 Slider for each pound of turkey, which will be the equivalent of ¾ cup of stuffing per pound.