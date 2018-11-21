Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents at Providence Animal Center in Media were treated to an early Thanksgiving dinner.

Staffers brought bowls of dog food made with human-grade premium ingredients to all of the shelter dogs.

The shelter hopes these animals will find their forever homes after the holiday — and share Thanksgiving with their new owners next year.

If you are looking to add to your family with a new best friend, the shelter reopens on Black Friday — and will offer 50-percent off dog and kitten adoptions, and waive the fee for cat adoptions.