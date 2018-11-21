Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One Thanksgiving dinner staple has a dark secret. According to a Wall Street Journal report, your pumpkin pie is likely made from squash.

Grocery Stores Across Region Packed For Last-Minute Thanksgiving Shopping

Libby’s says it produces about 80 percent of the canned pumpkin filling sold in the U.S.

It’s made with the “Dickinson” pumpkin, which some say is actually a squash.

White Castle’s Turkey Stuffing Recipe Is Made With Actual Hamburger Sliders

The FDA says it’s okay with labels calling it pumpkin if it’s prepared from “golden- fleshed, sweet squash or mixtures of such squash with field pumpkins.”