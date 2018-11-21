  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One Thanksgiving dinner staple has a dark secret. According to a Wall Street Journal report, your pumpkin pie is likely made from squash.

Libby’s says it produces about 80 percent of the canned pumpkin filling sold in the U.S.

pumpkin pie2 Pumpkin Pie Is Likely Made From Squash: Report

Credit: CBS3

It’s made with the “Dickinson” pumpkin, which some say is actually a squash.

The FDA says it’s okay with labels calling it pumpkin if it’s prepared from “golden- fleshed, sweet squash or mixtures of such squash with field pumpkins.”

