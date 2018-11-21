Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver has been critically injured after a car crashed into a SEPTA bus in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Police say the accident occurred on the 6900 block of Stenton Avenue around 2 p.m. The avenueis closed in both directions from Haines to Walnut Lane.

Police say the driver of the car is in extremely critical condition.

Four people on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle and the bus passengers were taken to Einstein Medical Center.

There is no word on what caused the crash.