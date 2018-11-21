Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A water main break in a South Philadelphia neighborhood has caused a huge sinkhole to open up overnight.

It happened on the 1200 block of Dickinson Street, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

About 60 homes in the area are currently without running water.

“The street will have to be obviously fully investigated to see what is underground, to see what took place,” said Philadelphia Water Department Spokesman John DiGiulio. “There was already a leak in the street that we were notified of on Monday. We were working with leak protection to try to find that leak. Unfortunately, before we were able to find the exact leak, the street caved in.”

The sinkhole has led to the closure of Dickinson Street at 12th Street and Wharton Street at Broad Street.

No word on when the roads will reopen.