Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Hamilton are searching for a woman who robbed a bank and might have made her getaway on a shuttle bus. Hamilton police say a woman robbed the BB&T Bank at 1850 Route 33 at gunpoint on Nov. 2 around 1 p.m.

According to police, the suspect may have fled the area on an older model, white E350 or E450 shuttle-type bus with a handicap access door.

The suspect is described as a black female, around 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 609-689-5824.