CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in the murder of another 15-year-old in Camden last week.

Camden County authorities say the Camden High School student was shot multiple times on the 1500 block of Princess Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

The boy was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he died.

The suspect was apprehended by the United States Marshals on Tuesday afternoon.

He was charged with first degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.