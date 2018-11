Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A high school in the city’s Nicetown section was placed on lockdown after a gun was found in a student’s backpack on Tuesday morning. Randolph Technical High School, at 3101 Henry Avenue, was placed on lockdown around 10 a.m.

Philadelphia police say the firearm was found in a juvenile’s bookbag during a scan.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m. and the student was apprehended.

No one was injured in the incident.