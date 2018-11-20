Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re bringing a dish to your family’s Thanksgiving dinner this week, how about a combination side dish and dessert!

West Coast ice cream brand “Salt & Straw” is out with a collection of Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors.

The flavors include roasted cranberry sauce sorbet, sweet potato casserole, salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey and roasted peach and sage cornbread stuffing.

For more information on where to purchase, click here.

