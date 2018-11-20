Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re bringing a dish to your family’s Thanksgiving dinner this week, how about a combination side dish and dessert!

West Coast ice cream brand “Salt & Straw” is out with a collection of Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors.

The flavors include roasted cranberry sauce sorbet, sweet potato casserole, salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey and roasted peach and sage cornbread stuffing.

