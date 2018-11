Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A lifesaving donation in Delaware County. Glen Mills-Thornbury Rotary donated 69 sets of pet oxygen masks to first responders.

These oxygen masks are specifically made to conform to the shape of a dog or cat’s muzzle, or even a small pocket pet.

They will provide oxygen to those pets that are rescued from fires, or any other situation in which oxygen is necessary.