PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority announced free meter and kiosk parking in the city on Saturdays after 11:00am between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

There will also be PPA parking garages in Center City that will offer an $8.00 flat rate charge for parking on Saturdays between 11:00 a.m. and midnight.

The PPA says it wants to make it convenient for people to get their holiday shopping done in Center City and at other city businesses.

