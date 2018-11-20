Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — An elderly Delaware County man is accused of picking up girls for the purpose of obtaining absentee ballot signatures from them. The Delaware County DA’s Office says 79-year-old Harry Maxwell Jr., of Collingdale, was arrested after an absentee ballot application was registered to a dead person.

According to the DA’s office, an investigation was launched following the discovery of that absentee ballot on Oct. 25. The person on the ballot had died on April 23, 2017.

Authorities say the ballot had the address of Maxwell’s residence on the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Maxwell allegedly admitted to detectives on Oct. 29 that he would routinely pick up “girls” in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, and bring them back to his apartment for the purpose of obtaining absentee ballot signatures from them.

According to investigators, Maxwell stated that one of the women he brought back to his apartment signed the name of a dead person on the absentee ballot application at his request.

“That’s me, I’m guilty, I had someone sign the name,” Maxwell allegedly told detectives.

Maxwell is facing voter fraud charges, including forgery, tampering with records, conspiracy and violations of the elections code.