Filed Under:Borgata, Local, Local TV, Thanksgiving

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City’s Borgata donated $5,000 worth of turkeys and hams to help those in need in South Jersey on Tuesday. It was all part of “Operation Help.”

“Operation Help” kicked off last Saturday and is sponsored by South Jersey rock station 103.7 WMGM Rocks and its sister stations.

dsc 2125 Borgata Donates $5,000 Worth Of Turkeys, Hams To Help Those In Need In South Jersey

Credit: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Those wishing to help can stop by Chickie’s & Pete’s on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township until Thanksgiving Day.

To donate online or to learn more about Operation Help, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s