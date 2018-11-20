Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City’s Borgata donated $5,000 worth of turkeys and hams to help those in need in South Jersey on Tuesday. It was all part of “Operation Help.”

“Operation Help” kicked off last Saturday and is sponsored by South Jersey rock station 103.7 WMGM Rocks and its sister stations.

Those wishing to help can stop by Chickie’s & Pete’s on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township until Thanksgiving Day.

To donate online or to learn more about Operation Help, CLICK HERE.