PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Bucks County convenience store. Chopper 3 was over the Pantry Mart on Trenton Road in Fairless Hills.

A ticket sold there in Friday’s drawing matched all 5 white balls.

It’s worth $3 million — since the multiplier drawn was “3.”

The store is getting a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.