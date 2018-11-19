Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The spirit of giving is alive and well across the region for the Thanksgiving holiday. Eyewitness News caught up with volunteers donating turkeys, meals, and well wishes to families across the region.

After a rough loss to the Saints, a couple of Philadelphia Eagles players have moved on to lift spirits for underprivileged families in the Philadelphia-area. Rodney McLeod provided Thanksgiving meals to about 200 families at a Food Lion in Wilmington.

Jalen Mills also gave back to the community for the holiday. He visited the Achieving Independence Center to distribute food baskets and other gifts to young people.

Gary Barbera, philanthropist and “Philly Car Guy,” gave 250 free turkeys to families in need – an action he has done for many years as a part of the Barbera Cares Program to support dozens of charities, programs, and other organizations.

In West Philadelphia, 300 volunteers prepared 5,000 meals for guests at the 16th Annual Great Family Gathering. Many of those guests live in shelters in the city.

Across the Delaware River in Camden, a coat drive provided many students in need with an extra layer of warmth. The children also received Thanksgiving baskets so their families could enjoy a meal for the holiday season.

Also in Camden, Mayor Frank Moran and City Council members spread some holiday cheer by gifting residents of the community 700 turkeys.