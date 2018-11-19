Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can’t always get what you want, unless what you wanted was the Rolling Stones to come to Philadelphia. The legendary British rock band will be bringing fans satisfaction when their 2019 “No Filter Tour” stops at Lincoln Financial Field on June 4 and MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey on June 13.

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement to Rolling Stone Magazine, which announced the added dates Monday. “The energy is always amazing!” Guitarist Keith Richards added: “I’ve always loved playing the states. It’s a great crowd.”

The shows were added as part of a 13-stop U.S. extension that kicks off April 20 in Miami.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.