PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 5 billion robocalls were made last month and if you got one, chances are you were annoyed.

There are some crackdowns in the works.

Legislation proposed last week would fine robocallers $10,000 per call.

T-Mobile has already instituted a “Scam ID” program that notifies phone-owners of robocalls.

An app that is in development will allow users to block certain calls, like political or charity calls.

The FCC also wants carriers to verify if callers are who they say they are.