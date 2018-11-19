BREAKING:4 People Found Shot, Killed Execution-Style In Southwest Philadelphia Basement, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is taking its motto of “honesty, integrity and transparency” to the next level. On Monday, the sheriff issued 30 body cameras to deputies in Norristown.

He tells CBS3 the purchase of the Axon body cameras is not in response to any one incident.

But is rather in line with the trend of agencies nationwide.

The body cameras are being used mainly in the agency’s civil and warrants divisions.

The cameras will cost taxpayers about $13,500 a year to operate.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s