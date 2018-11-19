PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is taking its motto of “honesty, integrity and transparency” to the next level. On Monday, the sheriff issued 30 body cameras to deputies in Norristown.

He tells CBS3 the purchase of the Axon body cameras is not in response to any one incident.

But is rather in line with the trend of agencies nationwide.

The body cameras are being used mainly in the agency’s civil and warrants divisions.

The cameras will cost taxpayers about $13,500 a year to operate.