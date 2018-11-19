PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cancer blindsided a local high school football player but this defensive back is not giving up. It was a trick play that Berks Catholic Sophomore Anthony Myers never saw coming and a new opponent that he and his family are now forced to face.

“I was sad for a while but then the support came pouring in,” Anthony said.

CBS3’s Alex Hoff connected with the smiling 16-year-old defensive back over Skype. In mid-October, he was diagnosed with a stage three brain tumor.

“When you hear the diagnosis it’s the exact opposite of what we expected and what we anticipated, so it was shocking but Anthony’s first response was ‘take me to practice,’” Anthony’s dad said.

Support from his team was shown during that practice but the season, if not his career, seemed over until last Friday.

“The day before the game, when I had a doctor’s appointment, my dad talked to the doctor and was trying to convince him to let me play and the doctor said it would be fine. The doctor’s words were ‘let the kid play’ so the next day I suited up and played,” Anthony recounted.

Let the kid play and play was an understatement. In a District 3 4A playoff game against Milton Hersey, Myers inched in for a touchdown.

“They all surrounded me and hugged me and told me they loved me,” Anthony said.

That touchdown would have been the emotional takeaway but then came the punt and the 80-yard return.

Two touchdowns for one teenager who says football will now sit on the sidelines while he undergoes treatment.

“Just a message to all the kids out there, to other kids who love football, you never know when your last snap in football will be, so just play with your heart,” the teen says.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Anthony’s name. To learn how you can help, CLICK HERE.