HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A community will hold a vigil on Tuesday night for a young girl who was struck and killed in the parking lot of a YMCA over the weekend. The accident happened at the YMCA located on the 800 block of Eagle Road around 12:25 Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just horrible, horrible,” said YMCA member Mary Eldridge.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola tells Eyewitness News the 2-year-old girl got away from her mom and sat down in a parking space. A driver pulled through what the chief described to be a double space and struck the toddler. The driver apparently never saw the toddler.

“The mother was trying to wave the car to stop and at that point he pulled through the parking lot and discovered he struck the child,” said Deputy Chief Joseph Hagan.

Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA President and CEO Shaun Elliot met with the girl’s father.

“It’s tough to look at the father who just lost a child. Our heart also goes out to the driver. When we’re able to we’ll reach out because that individual must feel terrible as well,” said Shaun Elliot.

The girl and driver’s names have not yet been released.

There are no criminal charges at this time.

Tuesday’s vigil will be helf at Paddock Park located at 178 W. Hillcrest Ave.