Credit: CBS3

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – This is something Lego builders will appreciate.

Frank Tomaszewski, of Bethlehem, created a Lego model of the Martin Tower, a now vacant 21-story skyscraper, with the help of his two children.

Tomaszewski used Google Earth and archived video online to create the blueprints for his version of the building. The 2-foot-tall, 15-inch wide creation included 4,000 Lego bricks and is complete with interior LED lights.

martin tower Bethlehem Native Builds Historic Martin Tower Out Of Legos

Credit: Frank Tomaszewski

Martin Tower has been vacant for more than a decade and used to house the executive offices for Bethlehem Steel.

There has been a lot of controversy over what to do with the real building, but it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 28, 2010.

Tomaszewski says the building took about four hours and a couple trips to the Lego store over the last three weeks to create.

