Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is welcoming a new member to the family. Meet Major!

Councilwoman Cindy Bass Host Turkey Giveaway At Nicetown Court

Biden and his wife Jill adopted the German shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association on Saturday after fostering him.

““We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family,” the Bidens said following the adoption.

Major is 10-months-old and was surrendered to the shelter.

Krispy Kreme Sells Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Glazed Doughnuts, New Flavor To Celebrate Thanksgiving

He was one of six puppies that were brought to the Delaware Humane Society after being exposed to something toxic in their home.

“We’re happy to say all six have been placed into loving homes, including the Biden Family,” officials from the organization said.