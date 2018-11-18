  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers
Credit: Resus-A-Pet

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — In order to fulfill her birthday wish, a 12-year-old girl from Bucks County is on a mission to save one pet-life at a time by donating as many essential kits to local fire stations.

Turtles Washing Up ‘Cold-Stunned’ At Jersey Shore As Wintry Weather Arrives

When Emily Rilling found out that most fire stations near her didn’t have enough pet oxygen recovery masks, she took it upon herself to change that by beginning a project to supply every station with at least two kits.

“I wanted to do something charitable for my birthday for animals and instead of money I wanted to donate kits,” Emily explains. She quickly found out that the need went beyond just her neighborhood.

emilys mission1 12 Year Old On Mission To Donate Pet Friendly Oxygen Masks To Fire Stations In Pennsylvania

Credit: Resus-A-Pet

Resus-A-Pet, the project begun by Emily, was named with the help of a fireman and has become so popular that they’re hosting events for first responders to learn how to use their kits.

Each kit has three different masks of various sizes to fit over the faces of pets rescued from fires.

emilys mission 12 Year Old On Mission To Donate Pet Friendly Oxygen Masks To Fire Stations In Pennsylvania

Credit: Resus-A-Pet

“When we found out the need, we expanded to Bucks County,” she adds. Their bid to get at least two pet oxygen mask kits to each station in the county was a success. They recently finished supplying over 150 masks to 75 stations.

Biden Family Adopts Dog From Delaware Humane Association

Now, her goal is to help as many animals as she can and get kits to any fire trucks that might need them.

“We want to save as many pet lives as possible,” Emily tells Eyewitness News. Another way Emily has begun to make that possible is by creating care packages for families with pets affected by fires.

emilys mission4 12 Year Old On Mission To Donate Pet Friendly Oxygen Masks To Fire Stations In Pennsylvania

Credit: Resus-A-Pet

In light of the California wildfires that have devastated many communities on the West Coast, Resus-A-Pet has reached out to find a way to help supply organizations with kits.

How To Tell If Your Dog Is Really As Smart As You Think

“When pets and families get displaced in a fire, they need leashes, bowls, blankets. Just essentials things for taking care of a dog or cat.”

Anyone that would like to donate to Emily’s mission or wants to learn how to help can visit the Resus-A-Pet website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s