Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two Hispanic men who posed as PGW workers, forced their way into a home and tied up the homeowner Saturday.

The home invasion happened on the 4500 block of Higbee Street at 4:26 p.m.

Police say two Hispanic men forced their way into the home and as they were tying up the male homeowner the wife returned home.

She saw the men inside and ran next door to the neighbors where she called 9-1-1.

Vehicle Strikes, Kills 27-Month-Old Girl In YMCA Parking Lot: Police

When police arrived the husband was tied up.

There is no word on what was taken from the home.

Police are still processing the scene.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.