PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Loved ones gathered to remember a 50-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia last week.

Family members of Andrew Bagwell returned to the scene Saturday afternoon hopeful that the driver responsible will come forward.

Bagwell was struck and killed early last Sunday on the 3500 block of North Randolph Street.

His death is one in a series of hit-and-run cases that police are investigating.

“Nobody deserves to be killed this way, I’m using the word killed because whoever did it knows it was done and didn’t come forward. My family is grieving on this,” Ronald Bagwell.

Family members say Bagwell was walking home from his girlfriend’s house the night he was struck.