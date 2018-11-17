  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Loved ones gathered to remember a 50-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia last week.

Family members of Andrew Bagwell returned to the scene Saturday afternoon hopeful that the driver responsible will come forward.

Bagwell was struck and killed early last Sunday on the 3500 block of North Randolph Street.

Vehicle Strikes, Kills 27-Month-Old Girl In YMCA Parking Lot: Police 

His death is one in a series of hit-and-run cases that police are investigating.

“Nobody deserves to be killed this way, I’m using the word killed because whoever did it knows it was done and didn’t come forward. My family is grieving on this,” Ronald Bagwell.

Family members say Bagwell was walking home from his girlfriend’s house the night he was struck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s