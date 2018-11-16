  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A report by investigators found a lack of training and unclear strategy contributed to the deaths of three Wilmington firefighters.

A basement fire in Canby Park on Sept. 24, 2016 claimed the lives of three first responders.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s reports follows a two-year investigation into the deaths.

Lawsuit Filed Against Wilmington In 2016 Death Of 3 Firefighters

In August, family members of Captain Christopher Leach and Lieutenants Jerry Fickes and Ardythe Hope filed a federal lawsuit blaming Wilmington for their deaths.

The lawsuit blames a cost-saving policy called “rolling bypasses” for the deaths. The practice takes one firetruck out of commission around the clock.

The report also found that arson was the cause of the fire.

Beatriz Fana-Ruiz has been charged with starting the fire and with the murder of the three firefighters.

Three others were injured in the fire.

