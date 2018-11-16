Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Clearview Regional High School sure has spirit, oh yes they do!

And so does The Voice of The View.

Mike Wolk is not only a communications teacher and a former student, he’s also their basketball game announcer who turned into a social media sensation.

Last year, his pipes went viral while calling players to the court.

There’s like 6 people in the stands ….1130am…Clearview basketball announcer is feeling it . pic.twitter.com/y7xA0hBC1l — Longfellow Deeds (@KenMcNick) February 3, 2018

The video has received over three million views, so CBS3 had to catch up with him in the gym to get the play-by-play of what came over him that day.

“It was just like a regular game, Saturday morning game — I think there was actually a little bit of snow outside so there wasn’t really that many people there at the time — but I announce like that every game,” Wolk said.

Wolk says he wants the kids to feel like they’re playing in a professional game.

“Before the Super Bowl, it was at like 10,000 (views) and I was like, ‘wait, this is weird,’ and the next day after that, it went up to a million,” Wolk said of the video.

Wolk does the player introductions from under the bleachers, so all of the attention is on the players.

“I think, if nothing else, that now people know Clearview,” Wolk said. “And that’s like the whole goal. I just want this to be more light shined on the school.”

Clearview hosts Shawnee High School in the South Jersey Group 4 Final Friday night.