PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of CBS3’s own received a very special honor Friday night.

Stage manager Diane Feinberg was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame.

Feinberg has been with Eyewitness News for 45 years, helping the station move flawlessly from one story to the next, always with a smile.

Feinberg has spent most of her time in the studio, but she also shines in the field.

She’s been an integral part of CBS3’s coverage for not one, but two Papal visits and other big events like the Democratic National Conventions and Eyewitness News’ Summerfest series.

Congratulations, Diane.