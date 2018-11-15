Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A woman was killed and another person was injured in a blaze that ripped through four homes in Trenton on Thursday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the second-floor of a home on the 400 block of Reservoir Street, around 10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire conditions and made an aggressive attack, but the fire spread to three other homes.

A woman was pronounced dead and another person suffered minor injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting four people displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.