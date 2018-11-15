FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Juan Santos-Mendez and Edgar A. Molina-Liriano (Credit: Bensalem Township Police Department)

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Bensalem arrested two men for gun possession and the delivery of $1 million worth of heroin on Wednesday.

Bensalem Township Police Special Investigations Unit and the DEA conducted a drug investigation in the Neshaminy area.

This led to the arrest of 33 year-old Edgar Molina-Liriano and 27 year-old Juan Santos-Mendez. Both men are from Philadelphia.

Police say the men had loaded semi-automatic guns in their possession along with the kilo of heroin. The value of the heroin was estimated to be $1 million.

Both men have been charged and arraigned and are currently at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.