ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A Ventnor man has pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of a woman and the non-fatal stabbing of a man last year in Atlantic City.

It happened on Feb. 18, 2017, when officers responded to a residence on N. Harrisburg Avenue.

Police found Mark Richart, 52, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania and Bessy Blanco, 54, of Atlantic City both suffering from stab wounds. Blanco died at the hospital.

The next day police in Galloway Township found the suspect, Jose B. Lopez, 53, operating a motor vehicle that belonged to Richart. He was later arrested.

On Thursday, Lopez pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Lopez’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2018.