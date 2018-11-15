Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A fundraising effort is underway for the dogs rescued from filthy conditions at a Shamong puppy mill.

These are Facebook pictures from Ryan Morgan of Morgan Landscaping in Lumberton.

afc8b1c3a5484418a72db5c5eb9b7755 Fundraising Effort Underway For Dogs Found At Shamong Puppy Mill

Credit: CBS3

He helped in the rescue of the animals earlier this week — and set up a fundraising effort — which has now raised more than $6,000.

Over 40 Dead Dogs Found Inside Plastic Bags In Freezers At New Jersey Woman’s Home, Police Say

The money will go to the “Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter,” where Morgan sits on the board.

Authorities found dozens of dead dogs and more than 160 others living in filth at the Oakshade Road property of 65-year-old Donna Roberts.

She’s now facing charges.

donna roberts mugshot Fundraising Effort Underway For Dogs Found At Shamong Puppy Mill

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s