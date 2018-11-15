Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A fundraising effort is underway for the dogs rescued from filthy conditions at a Shamong puppy mill.

These are Facebook pictures from Ryan Morgan of Morgan Landscaping in Lumberton.

He helped in the rescue of the animals earlier this week — and set up a fundraising effort — which has now raised more than $6,000.

The money will go to the “Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter,” where Morgan sits on the board.

Authorities found dozens of dead dogs and more than 160 others living in filth at the Oakshade Road property of 65-year-old Donna Roberts.

She’s now facing charges.