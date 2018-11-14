  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A teenage boy was shot and killed in Camden on Tuesday afternoon.

Camden County authorities say the 15-year-old Camden High School student was shot multiple times on the 1500 block of Princess Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Camden City School District said in a statement that grief counseling is being made available to students at Camden High School.

“Our District is in shock and mourning following the tragic passing of one of our beloved students. Grief counseling is available to students at Camden High and other schools where students have been impacted by his passing, and the violence that led to it. We remain steadfast in our duty of care to our students, and to the young man’s family, and will provide as much comfort and support as we can,” the Camden City School District said in a statement.

Camden County Police and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the shooting.

No arrests have yet to be made.

