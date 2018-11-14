Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man who once spent time behind bars has now become an inspiration for a growing boxing community.

A wall inside Maleek Jackson Fitness Boxing Gym in Northern Liberties represents many things. Each name is a member of the family.

“It makes me feel love, but it also tells me what I mean to people,” said Maleek Jackson.

The wall is also a sign that Maleek’s dream of owning his own gym has come true.

“When I look at the moment right now, I remember the thoughts and the goals that I set for myself years ago,” he says.

Maleek was arrested at the age of 16 and spent 10 years behind bars. While behind the wall, he lost three of his nine brothers. The tragedy changed his mindset.

“I owed it to myself to live a fulfilling life,” said Jackson.

When he was released five years ago, he was on a mission. Mentored by boxer Bernard Hopkins, the fitness guru picked up clients like Meek Mill.

“I train some pretty dope people,” he said.

Jackson released a book and started the Trust the Process sponsorship program where he trains kids, taking them to colleges and providing role models.

“I say if you stay on the right track, this can be you,” Jackson said.