WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect From 7 A.M. To 3 P.M. Thursday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man who once spent time behind bars has now become an inspiration for a growing boxing community.

A wall inside Maleek Jackson Fitness Boxing Gym in Northern Liberties represents many things. Each name is a member of the family.

“It makes me feel love, but it also tells me what I mean to people,” said Maleek Jackson.

The wall is also a sign that Maleek’s dream of owning his own gym has come true.

“When I look at the moment right now, I remember the thoughts and the goals that I set for myself years ago,” he says.

Maleek was arrested at the age of 16 and spent 10 years behind bars. While behind the wall, he lost three of his nine brothers. The tragedy changed his mindset.

“I owed it to myself to live a fulfilling life,” said Jackson.

When he was released five years ago, he was on a mission. Mentored by boxer Bernard Hopkins, the fitness guru picked up clients like Meek Mill.

“I train some pretty dope people,” he said.

Jackson released a book and started the Trust the Process sponsorship program where he trains kids, taking them to colleges and providing role models.

“I say if you stay on the right track, this can be you,” Jackson said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s