PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young Philadelphia Flyers fan battling cancer got a thrill of a lifetime on Wednesday.

Luke Rogers, 14, signed a one-day contract with the Flyers.

Luke, an eighth-grader from Morgansville, New Jersey, is currently receiving treatment for acute lymphoplatic leukemia. When he was first diagnosed he had to stop team play, but recently he was cleared to skate without contact.

Luke was given his own locker and was able to join the Flyers on the ice just before their practice on Wednesday. The teen was given No. 98 and will fulfill his one-day contract on Nov. 27, which is “Flyers Hockey Fights Cancer Night” at the Wells Fargo Center.

He will then be part of the team for a special pregame read-off of the starting lineups.