PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Jim Henson television classics are making it to the big screen for the holiday season.

“Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” and “The Bells of Fraggle Rock” will be making their cinematic debuts next month as part of the first-ever “Jim Henson’s Holiday Special.”

“‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ was a favorite project for my dad since it included such sweet characters, Paul Williams’ delightful music, and a timeless holiday message. Also, the special was a great opportunity for him to experiment with puppetry techniques and effects that would be seen in his later works,” said Cheryl Henson, Jim Henson’s daughter and the president of the Jim Henson Foundation. “The citizens of Frogtown Hollow are sure to look their best in this remastered version. And it is exciting for families to share this holiday classic along with the special episode ‘The Bells of Fraggle Rock,’ a rare opportunity to see the Fraggles on the big screen, and to introduce these beloved characters to a whole new audience.”

“Jim Henson’s Holiday Special” brings together the two holiday classics, as well as a new featurette called “Memories of the Jug-Band,” with a surprise celebrity guest.

The holiday special will play in nearly 600 movie theaters nationwide on Monday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets for “Jim Henson’s Holiday Special.” Tickets can also be bought at participating movie theater box offices.