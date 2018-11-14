  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Federal transportation authorities will hold a hearing Wednesday related to the Southwest Airlines plane forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia last April.

An engine-blade broke a window on the plane and caused the passenger cabin to lose pressure.

Jennifer Riordan, 43, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was partially sucked out that window and died later at a hospital.

Jennifer Riordan

Credit: missiongraduatenm.org

The plane landed safely in Philadelphia and taxied to a remote area of the runway where passengers were taken off. Chopper 3 video showed a broken plane window and damage to the left engine of the plane at the time.

Officials say pieces flew out of the engine and pierced the fuselage of the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board says a preliminary examination of the blown jet engine shows evidence of “metal fatigue.” Part of the engine covering was found in Bernville, Pennsylvania, about 70 miles west of Philadelphia.

