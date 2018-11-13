Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were injured after a car crashed into a bagel shop in Stafford Township on Tuesday morning.

Stafford Township Police say the crash happened at the Bagels and Beyond shop at 1340 Route 72 around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, when 53-year-old Kimberly Hogan, of Beach Haven, was parking her 2015 BMW, she noticed it did not engage in park and went to apply the brakes. However, she also depressed the accelerator which caused the vehicle to surge forward and strike the window portion of the shop.

The BMW continued into the interior of the building before coming to a stop.

Police say two patrons inside the shop suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The building did not sustain any critical structure issues.