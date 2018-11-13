Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Warrington Township Tuesday.

The accident happened on the 1400 block of Easton Road, Route 611, between Kelly and Bristol Roads just after 6 p.m.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV traveling northbound on Route 611.

Route 611 will be closed in both directions between Kelly and Bristol Roads while police conduct their investigation.

Investigators are working to locate the vehicle and driver involved.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.