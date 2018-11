Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You may not know his name, but the teens do!

Philly-born rapper Lil Uzi Vert stirred up a frenzy when he stopped by a house on Girard Avenue on Monday.

He was greeted by dozens of ecstatic high school students from Saint Joe’s Prep as he was walking to his car.

They spotted his car earlier in the day outside of their school, and really “lost it” when he came walking out of a house across the street.