PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PennDOT crews are preparing for our first taste of wintry weather this season.

Eyewitness News stopped by at the PennDOT yard in Nicetown on Tuesday as crews were getting ready, loading up the salt trucks.

Officials say the city yards are stocked with 120,000 tons of salt and 130,000 gallons of brine–and it could soon get put to use.

Our Kate Bilo is tracking the snow. Watch her forecast below: